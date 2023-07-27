Fishermen excited for the first day of the annual Tarpon Rodeo in Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La (WVUE) - From speckled trout to large gaff top catfish, fishermen are heading out to the 95th annual Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo to test their luck.

The Tarpon Rodeo brings thousands to an island that’s been making a strong comeback since Hurricane Ida.

Fisherman Chris Dickerson was ready to snag anything he could.

“Snapper, anything that hits the hook,” he said.

Visitors who haven’t been to Grand Isle in months saw much progress, from new camps to the new Entergy powerplant.

Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle says that the progress is great, but he is now waiting for $50 million worth of new rock jetties for coastal conservation.

“For some reason, they’re going to wait until 2024, and here we are in hurricane season,” Camardelle said.

Parish officials also continue to fight FEMA to provide repairs to the island’s main waterline, a 32-mile-long pipe that has been battered by previous storms.

It was compromised during Ida and temporarily patched, but officials say proper repairs need to happen immediately.

The good news for Grand Isle is that so far it’s been a quiet storm season and the fishing looks good.

“There’s no crime here. We sleep with the windows open. We ain’t going nowhere,” Camardelle said.

