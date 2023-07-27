BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fishermen excited for the first day of the annual Tarpon Rodeo in Grand Isle

Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo
Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo
By Rob Masson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, La (WVUE) - From speckled trout to large gaff top catfish, fishermen are heading out to the 95th annual Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo to test their luck.

The Tarpon Rodeo brings thousands to an island that’s been making a strong comeback since Hurricane Ida.

Fisherman Chris Dickerson was ready to snag anything he could.

“Snapper, anything that hits the hook,” he said.

Visitors who haven’t been to Grand Isle in months saw much progress, from new camps to the new Entergy powerplant.

GRAND ISLE NEWS:

New Entergy Substation in Grand Isle

Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo with Bob Breck

Grand Isle State Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Ida

Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle says that the progress is great, but he is now waiting for $50 million worth of new rock jetties for coastal conservation.

“For some reason, they’re going to wait until 2024, and here we are in hurricane season,” Camardelle said.

Parish officials also continue to fight FEMA to provide repairs to the island’s main waterline, a 32-mile-long pipe that has been battered by previous storms.

It was compromised during Ida and temporarily patched, but officials say proper repairs need to happen immediately.

The good news for Grand Isle is that so far it’s been a quiet storm season and the fishing looks good.

“There’s no crime here. We sleep with the windows open. We ain’t going nowhere,” Camardelle said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7
St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said an 'unattended' 7-year-old boy drowned...
Boy, 7, drowns at Slidell residence, St. Tammany coroner says
NFL sends cease and desist letter to brand 'Defend New Orleans'
New Orleans shop hit with cease and desist letter from NFL

Latest News

One man is dead and a second person was injured in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans on...
Woman dead, man injured in Mid City double shooting
A crash caused I-12 West in Livingston Parish near Satsuma Road to shut down Thursday, July 27.
Interstate crash leaves 13 patients injured, officials say
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets...
Three Pelicans land places on Team USA ahead of FIBA World Championships
TPSO searching for stolen ATV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Detectives investigate stolen ATV in Hammond