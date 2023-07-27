Fox 8 Back to School supply drive
Jul. 27, 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year once again. Students are returning and preparing to return to school in the FOX 8 viewing area.
FOX 8 is partnering with the Salvation Army to collect supplies at three Walmart locations on Saturday (Aug. 5) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- New Orleans Walmart, 1901 Tchoupitoulas Street
- Metairie Walmart, 8912 Veterans Memorial Boulevard
- Covington Walmart, 880 N. Hwy 190
All of the supplies will be given to the school district in which the drive is being held. A small portion will be held back to give to the Salvation Army and they will be distributing those at a later date.
