Fox 8 Back to School supply drive

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year once again. Students are returning and preparing to return to school in the FOX 8 viewing area.

FOX 8 is partnering with the Salvation Army to collect supplies at three Walmart locations on Saturday (Aug. 5) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • New Orleans Walmart, 1901 Tchoupitoulas Street
  • Metairie Walmart, 8912 Veterans Memorial Boulevard
  • Covington Walmart, 880 N. Hwy 190
All of the supplies will be given to the school district in which the drive is being held.  A small portion will be held back to give to the Salvation Army and they will be distributing those at a later date.

Send us your Back to School pictures below or at fox8live.com/pics.

