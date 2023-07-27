Jameis Winston embracing role as backup QB for Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quarterback Jameis Winston’s role in this training camp is obviously different than this time last year. He’s now the backup to Derek Carr.

Winston said it was not a tough decision to resign with the Saints knowing he would not be the starter.

He’s just grateful for the opportunity he has here in New Orleans.

“You know I love this city,” Winston says. “I love our fans. I love y’all guys on most of the days. It’s a privilege to be in the NFL anytime you have the opportunity to be a quarterback, especially one of the 32. I do know that I’m still one of those 32. It’s just my role here is to help uplift our one so we can get us a Super Bowl. And I love that.”

“I like the spot where Jameis is in,” head coach Dennis Allen says. “Jameis has embraced his role. He’s doing everything he can to help Derek out as well as working his tail off to improve himself. I like his mindset as we went through all of OTAs, minicamp and start this training camp. I like his mindset and where he’s at, continuing to work.”

Winston also spoke highly of the Saints new QB1.

He says it has been fun building a relationship with Carr this summer.

“My favorite thing about him is he’s an excellent man of God,” Winston says. “He’s a fun-loving guy, a great energy, very easy to talk to. It’s just good coming to work every single day. You know that your quarterback is approachable. And he’s just a fun guy.”

Winston is obviously looking forward to the start of the NFL season, but he also can’t wait for his Florida State Seminoles to face LSU to open the college football season.

“You guys are going to be pulling for the Tigers,” Winston says. “But I will be pulling for the ‘Noles when we go to Orlando and take care of business yet again.”

As the starting quarterback for Florida State, Winston won the Heisman Trophy in 2013.

