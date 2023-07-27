BBB Accredited Business
Kenner firefighters decry low pay, city acknowledges department is underfunded

The firefighters’ union said starting pay is at $8.93.
By David Jones
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KENNER (WVUE) - Kenner firefighters are sounding off about low pay issues within the department, noting the starting pay for a firefighter in the City of Kenner has remained stagnant since 2006, according to the firefighters’ union.

The Kenner Firefighters’ Association said the starting pay for a firefighter in Kenner is $8.93, lower than the pay for an average cashier.

“For one reason or another, it hasn’t been addressed, and we’re at a point now where our department is severely underfunded,” said Matt Hotard, President of Kenner Firefighters’ Association. “We have firefighters leaving left and right to either go pursue other careers completely or other fire departments because you can’t live off of that. It’s just, especially in today’s dollars, it’s impossible.”

Hotard said his fellow firefighters who remain with the department are working second or third jobs, like serving at restaurants or landscaping, just to make ends meet.

The city acknowledged the fire department is underfunded by about six million dollars, and a spokesperson said more than 60 percent of the department’s budget is subsidized by the city’s general fund.

“The burden of having to take on other jobs on our off days is what can stress out somebody mentally and physically,” said Nicholas Zalva, Vice President of Kenner Firefighters’ Association. “The wages we make need to be at a standard of living that is befitting of our title.”

Hotard said, on August 3, the city council will vote on whether to place a millage on the November ballot to raise funding for the Kenner Fire Department.

But he doesn’t know how a millage would impact starting pay.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said:

“This administration recognizes that a dedicated funding source for the fire department is a concern. We are continuing to examine multiple options to properly fund the fire department, but don’t have a proposal at this time. However, we are committed to offering solutions through a process that will require public input.”

