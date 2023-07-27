Man convicted of killing store clerk during robbery in Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Lamonte Loggins, 30, has been convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury for the first-degree murder of a convenience store clerk during an armed robbery in Kenner.

The fatal incident happened while the victim, Abd El Ghader Sylla, 30, was working an overnight shift at a store located at Williams Boulevard and West Esplanade Avenue.

Sylla, whose wife was expecting their child, called 911 after Loggins shot him in the chest, stating he was “about to die.” He died shortly after arriving at a New Orleans hospital.

The robbery was planned by Loggins and his older brother, Eric Rodgers. Wearing masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they scoped out the business hours before committing the crime.

A store clerk at a Kenner gas station was shot and killed early Monday morning during an armed robbery, according to Kenner Police. (Kenner Police Dept.)

At about 2 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2020, Rodgers entered the store, followed by Loggins. Loggins pulled out a 9mm pistol and demanded cash from Sylla. A latex glove carrying Loggins’ DNA fell from his pocket during the confrontation.

Despite Sylla’s compliance, Loggins proceeded to assault him, beating him in the head with the pistol and eventually shooting him in the chest. The brothers fled the scene, leaving Sylla gravely injured.

Kenner Police Department detectives tracked the suspects using surveillance footage from several businesses and residences, leading them to the apartment complex where both men lived.

Loggins and Rodgers had fled to Biloxi, Miss., and then to Memphis, Tenn., where they were previously residents.

Rodgers, 32, turned himself in more than a week later, confessing that Loggins had killed Sylla. Federal marshals and local police arrested Loggins in Memphis on Dec. 8, 2020.

For his involvement in the crime, Rodgers pleaded guilty to manslaughter, obstruction of justice, and armed robbery on Sept. 28, 2022. He received a 40-year sentence. Rodgers testified in court that they planned the robbery due to financial constraints, but he was unaware of Loggins’ intention to shoot Sylla.

To discredit Rodgers’ testimony, Loggins’ public defender suggested Rodgers may have instigated the shooting. They also questioned whether the gunshot directly caused Sylla’s death, hinting at possible medical malpractice.

After an hour-long deliberation, the jury found Loggins guilty of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice for disposing of the murder weapon in Biloxi.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Ellen Shirer Kovach of the 24th Judicial District Court on Aug. 9.

Assistant District Attorneys Carolyn Chkautovich and Brittany Beckner prosecuted the case.

