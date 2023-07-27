Mostly dry today with our best shot at rain over 500 miles away

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We continue with our mostly dry forecast today with our best chance at rain within a tropical wave off the coast of Florida.

Today, look for a similar day as yesterday with highs back in the mid 90s and dew points in the upper 60s. This means we’ll feel a little muggy but not as sticky as we typically are for late July. But enjoy the relatively “dry” feel today as humidity is on the rise in the coming days. Friday will be a repeat of today with highs back in the mid 90s and dew points around 70 degrees.

Our best chance at moisture will come over the weekend but even that doesn’t look to be a high chance. A tropical wave, currently in the Atlantic (and NOT developing into anything the NHC will be watching), will move over Florida and through the Gulf towards our coastline. It’ll help slingshot higher dew points and chances for storms. Even with that, we’re still going with around a 30% chance for storms on Sunday and into Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.