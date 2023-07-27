New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - More than two dozen New Orleans museums and cultural institutions will offer free admission during New Orleans Museum Month in August.

New Orleans Museum Month is a collaboration between museums of all sizes across the greater New Orleans area. It offers museum members the opportunity to visit all participating institutions, free of charge, using their current museum membership throughout the month of August.

The promotion includes a mix of major art museums and cultural landmarks throughout the New Orleans area.

This year’s list features some new additions, including JAMNOLA, the cultural funhouse in the Bywater, and Vue Orleans, the 360-degree observation deck and cultural exhibit on top of the Four Seasons Hotel.

Another notable location is the Backstreet Cultural Museum, which moved to a new home in Treme last year after the museum’s old location was damaged in Hurricane Ida.

Other popular locations include the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, National WWII Museum, Sazerac House, Louisiana Children’s Museum and the Ogden Museum of Art.

New Orleans Museum Month lasts through August. If you’re not currently a member of a participating museum, this might be a good time to consider trying it out.

Visit the websites of participating locations for membership pricing. Find out more information about “Museum Month” participating locations here.

Here’s the full list of museums participating in Museum Month:

Ashe Cultural Arts Center

The Backstreet Cultural Museum

BK Historic House and Gardens

Confederate Memorial Hall Museum

Contemporary Arts Center

Friends of the Cabildo

Hermann-Grima House

The Historic New Orleans Collection

JAMNOLA

Longue Vue House and Gardens

Louisiana Children’s Museum

Louisiana State Museum

Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience

New Orleans African American Museum

New Orleans Jazz Museum

New Orleans Museum of Art

New Orleans Pharmacy Museum

Newcomb Art Museum

Ogden Museum of Southern Art

Pitot House

Sazerac House

Southern Food & Beverage Museum

TEP Center

The National WWII Museum

Vue Orleans

