One dead, one injured in Mid City double shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead and a second person was injured in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans on Thurs., July 27.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Ulloa Street just before 12:30 p.m.

An adult male was pronounced dead on the scene. A second gunshot victim was also found on the scene.

No information was immediately disclosed about the second’s victims age, gender, or condition.

