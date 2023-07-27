One dead, one injured in Mid City double shooting
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead and a second person was injured in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans on Thurs., July 27.
Police say the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Ulloa Street just before 12:30 p.m.
An adult male was pronounced dead on the scene. A second gunshot victim was also found on the scene.
No information was immediately disclosed about the second’s victims age, gender, or condition.
