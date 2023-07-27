Ranking the Saints: #6 Cam Jordan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 12 seasons, our sixth-ranked player has been a model of consistency, productivity, and availability in New Orleans.

He’s defensive end Cam Jordan, and he’s back for year No. 13.

No one in a Saints uniform has ever recorded more sacks than Jordan. Last year, he finished with 8.5, including three against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. He also forced two fumbles.

Jordan has seen a lot of ups and downs throughout his tenure with the Saints, but he’s spoken highly of this year’s version. Especially with their new starting quarterback Derek Carr.

While the rest of the defensive line must come together, the team is counting on Jordan to provide that same level of consistency.

