Southeastern favored to win Southland Conference title, coaches say

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - For the third year in a row, the Southeastern Lions are picked by the head coaches of the Southland Conference to take home the conference title.

They’re coming off a 9-and-4 record a season ago and a second-round loss in the FCS playoffs, which was their second straight trip to the postseason.

So head coach Frank Scelfo has established an ‘expectation’ in Hammond, America,

“Well, you know, I think we’ve got a great group of guys,” Scelfo said. “Our culture, now we’ve developed it to the point where, you know, it’s a player-run team. So, you know, it’s just, it’s exciting like it is every year. I think going into another season, you have your eyes wide open to all the possibilities for what can happen, both good and bad. And, you know, as we go forward, getting ready for camp next week, and we’ll see where it goes.”

