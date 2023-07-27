BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Southeastern favored to win Southland Conference title, coaches say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - For the third year in a row, the Southeastern Lions are picked by the head coaches of the Southland Conference to take home the conference title.

They’re coming off a 9-and-4 record a season ago and a second-round loss in the FCS playoffs, which was their second straight trip to the postseason.

So head coach Frank Scelfo has established an ‘expectation’ in Hammond, America,

“Well, you know, I think we’ve got a great group of guys,” Scelfo said. “Our culture, now we’ve developed it to the point where, you know, it’s a player-run team. So, you know, it’s just, it’s exciting like it is every year. I think going into another season, you have your eyes wide open to all the possibilities for what can happen, both good and bad. And, you know, as we go forward, getting ready for camp next week, and we’ll see where it goes.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7
St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said an 'unattended' 7-year-old boy drowned...
Boy, 7, drowns at Slidell residence, St. Tammany coroner says
NFL sends cease and desist letter to brand 'Defend New Orleans'
New Orleans shop hit with cease and desist letter from NFL

Latest News

Brian Kelly speaks at Rotary Club of BR to preview upcoming LSU football season
Coach Willie Fritz coaxed Tulane to its first American Athletic Conference championship on...
Tulane favored to win AAC title, coaches say
Tulane favored to win AAC title
Morning Sports for Tuesday, July 25