BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

SWAT roll on Westbank Expressway ends in self-inflicted shooting, police say

A SWAT team was near the intersection of Westbank Expressway and Maplewood Drive in Harvey...
A SWAT team was near the intersection of Westbank Expressway and Maplewood Drive in Harvey Wednesday afternoon after heavy police activity.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A SWAT team was near the intersection of Westbank Expressway and Maplewood Drive in Harvey Wednesday afternoon after heavy police activity.

According to police, the incident unfolded earlier this afternoon as the authorities responded to a distress call regarding a potentially armed individual inside a car near the Westbank Expressway.

JPSO confirms the suspect shot himself.

This story is developing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7
St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said an 'unattended' 7-year-old boy drowned...
Boy, 7, drowns at Slidell residence, St. Tammany coroner says
NFL sends cease and desist letter to brand 'Defend New Orleans'
New Orleans shop hit with cease and desist letter from NFL

Latest News

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to tax charges after arrangement falls apart
Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Tyrann Mathieu ready for Year 2 bounce with the Saints
Site of former paper mill in Pineville
SunGas Renewables to bring nearly $2 billion facility, hundreds of jobs to Pineville