SWAT roll on Westbank Expressway ends in self-inflicted shooting, police say

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A SWAT team was near the intersection of Westbank Expressway and Maplewood Drive in Harvey Wednesday afternoon after heavy police activity.

According to police, the incident unfolded earlier this afternoon as the authorities responded to a distress call regarding a potentially armed individual inside a car near the Westbank Expressway.

JPSO confirms the suspect shot himself.

This story is developing.

