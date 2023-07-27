Three Pelicans land places on Team USA ahead of FIBA World Championships

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Only one of the three players will actually play in the FIBA World Championship.

Pelicans star Brandon Ingram will actually be playing for Team USA. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III are part of the “select team;” the team that helps the rest of Team USA train for the championship.

Selected to the 2023 FIBA World Cup Roster:



Brandon Ingram 🫡#Pelicans x #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/bseEme0hY6 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 6, 2023

This is not Ingram’s first time playing for the team. Ingram was a finalist for the 2020 USA Men’s National Team after being a member of the 2016 USA Men’s Select Team and training with the 2016 Olympic squad prior to the Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III are young rising stars in the league.

Both are rookies picked up by the Pelicans out of college in 2021.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22), forward Herbert Jones (5) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) talk during a time out in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr | AP)

This is their first time participating in Team USA training.

Congrats to @TreyMurphy & @_HoopingLife for being named to the 2023 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4tKzp9jNra — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 24, 2023

All three will head to Las Vegas at the beginning of August to train with the rest of the team.

Exhibition games will tip off Aug. 7 vs. Puerto Rico at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena

The USA will also face Slovenia on Aug. 12 and Spain on Aug. 13 in Malaga, Spain, and Greece and Germany on Aug. 18 and 20, respectively, in Abu Dhabi.

