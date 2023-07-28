17-year-old arrested in fatal domestic shooting in Slidell, deputies say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after fatally shooting another man inside his home, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting happened at a home in the 100 block of Eden Isle Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Fri., July 28.

The victim, whose age and identity was not immediately disclosed, was shot inside his home and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officials say the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic incident but did not immediately say how the suspect and victim knew each other or if they were related.

The 17-year-old juvenile, who officials said also lived at the house, has been booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on one count of second-degree murder.

