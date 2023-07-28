Advocates and survivors highlight increase in domestic violence at City Hall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scores of domestic violence survivors and advocates assembled at City Hall Thursday evening (July 27), spotlighting an alarming upswing in violence against women that they say demands immediate action.

They gathered on the steps stressing the profound impact of domestic violence on its victims, their children, and families, and resonating through entire communities.

The rally served as a reminder of a societal crisis that continues to escalate and the dire need for comprehensive solutions.

In addition to raising awareness, advocates emphasized the availability of resources to assist those affected by such violence. They called upon the community to unite to break the cycle of domestic abuse.

The City of New Orleans, responsive to the gravity of the situation, has made a considerable effort to support survivors of domestic violence by launching a dedicated website.

This online resource, accessible at NOLA.gov, connects individuals to local advocates and provides a wide range of support resources.

