BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Advocates and survivors highlight increase in domestic violence at City Hall

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scores of domestic violence survivors and advocates assembled at City Hall Thursday evening (July 27), spotlighting an alarming upswing in violence against women that they say demands immediate action.

They gathered on the steps stressing the profound impact of domestic violence on its victims, their children, and families, and resonating through entire communities.

The rally served as a reminder of a societal crisis that continues to escalate and the dire need for comprehensive solutions.

In addition to raising awareness, advocates emphasized the availability of resources to assist those affected by such violence. They called upon the community to unite to break the cycle of domestic abuse.

The City of New Orleans, responsive to the gravity of the situation, has made a considerable effort to support survivors of domestic violence by launching a dedicated website.

This online resource, accessible at NOLA.gov, connects individuals to local advocates and provides a wide range of support resources.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7
St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said an 'unattended' 7-year-old boy drowned...
Boy, 7, drowns at Slidell residence, St. Tammany coroner says
New Orleans-area McDonald’s franchises commit dozens of child labor violations, feds find

Latest News

NOPD apprehends suspects believed to be involved in homicide case after foot pursuit
NOPD apprehends suspects believed to be involved in homicide case after foot pursuit
Advocates and survivors highlight increase in domestic violence at City Hall
Advocates and survivors highlight increase in domestic violence at City Hall
The NOPD captured two suspects believed to be involved in a recent homicide case that occurred...
NOPD apprehends suspects believed to be involved in homicide case after foot pursuit
Law enforcement in Kenner and St. Bernard step up efforts to hire more cops
Law enforcement in Kenner and St. Bernard step up efforts to hire more cops