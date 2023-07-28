After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #3

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Fans bring energy to practice

Practice three for Saints training camp 2023 was the first one with the fans in attendance. The few thousand fans withstood the heat to watch the Saints go through a two-hour workout. They were in shells for the first time all camp and had a lively workout with a 7-on-7 session and three team periods, their most to date.

Players and coaches said having the fans out there brought a little extra juice to an extremely hot practice.

Take Two: Offensive line mixing and matching

There was good news and bad news on the offensive line Friday, which caused some shuffling.

The positive was Trevor Penning was back on the field after missing Thursday with a minor foot injury. He was with the first team at left tackle. Unfortunately, newly signed Trai Turner tore his quad during individual drills and will miss the rest of the season.

Both Ryan Ramczyck and Cesar Ruiz had planned absences, according to Dennis Allen. With them out, the first team offensive line was: Penning, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Calvin Throckmorton, and Storm Norton.

Take Three: Taysom takes QB snaps

For the first time this training camp, Taysom Hill worked with the quarterbacks on Friday. Allen said this had been planned over the spring.

Hill ran with the third team during 7-on-7, then was with the two’s during the first team period. This was a heavy run sequence; Hill ran it twice in four plays.

Blending Hill in at quarterback and other roles now instead of having him solely play tight end makes sense. During the season, he’ll be wearing a lot of different hats.

Take Four: Top Plays

7-on-7

Marshon Lattimore opened this period with a PBU on Michael Thomas, who ran a short in.

Jake Haener made the play of the session when he connected on a deep strike to Lynn Bowden.

1st team period

Derek Carr opened with a short swing/screen type pass to Alvin Kamara, who did the rest. With Penning out in front, Kamara broke free for about fifty yards. Kamara closed out the first team reps with a jet sweep.

2nd team period

Carl Granderson came off the edge unblocked to sack Carr.

Jameis Winston fired a tight window throw to Chris Olave on the sideline, who was blanketed by Alontae Taylor. It was a nice throw and catch.

Haener began his reps with a nice throw to Bryan Edwards on an over route. He misfired one to A.T. Perry on a dig route a few plays later.

3rd team period

Carr was off target on an out route to start the period. On the next play, rookie Bryan Bresee broke free on the interior to record a sack. Carr closed out his day with a completion to Olave on a deep out.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson flashed in the next frame. He had the first interception of camp when Rashid Shaheed tipped Winston’s pass. On the very next play, he blitzed and batted Winston’s pass at the line.

Winston closed out his day with a nice completion to Michael Thomas on a dig route.

Tanoh Kpassagnon and Jack Heflin both got their hands on a Haener pass in the period as well.

Take Five: Other Observations

- First round pick Bryan Bresee received the majority of first team reps at defensive tackle. In addition to his sack, he also had a tackle for loss.

- The rotation continues in the competitions at cornerback, defensive end and kicker. Paulson Adebo, Carl Granderson and Wil Lutz were back with the one’s Friday. One tweak on special teams was Lou Hedley handled the holder duties.

- Lutz had his first miss field goal of camp from 46 yards out. He was 6/7 on the day.

- Bryan Edwards had a couple of mistakes when he jumped offsides during 7-on-7 and dropped a pass during the final team period.

- Payton Turner has had a nice start to camp, and he knows he needs it. He had a nice TFL on a run play Friday. The true test will come when the pads come on in a few days.

- Saturday the Saints will back in shells for practice #4. The fans will be back as well.

