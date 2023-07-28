BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Extreme dangerous heat on the way as we get hotter each day through next week

By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the heat dome that has been moving in and out of our area moves back in, we see see temps get hotter each day into the weekend through next week.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds over the weekend with low rain chances at 20%. High temps will be climbing into the upper 90s. Highs will be at or near record breaking.

The heat dome that has been baking the western part of the U.S. will push over us starting this weekend. It’ll meet with moisture moving in from the east to make for a hot and steamy forecast. We’ll be under the influence of that heat ridge through much of next week as high surge to near 100 for several days. The only thing that will help to dampen the temperatures will be a late-day storm. Those chances are not very high as of right now.

In the tropics there are 3 systems now but none will have any threat to the north central Gulf coast.

Evening weather update for Thursday, July 27