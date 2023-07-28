BBB Accredited Business
Humidity is on the rise for the weekend

High heat index values will highlight the weekend
The humidity will be on the rise in the coming days.
The humidity will be on the rise in the coming days.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re bringing in more humidity over the weekend with slightly better storm chances for Sunday and into next week.

Look for bright sun today with highs returning to the mid 90s. We’ll see a very small chance for a late day shower or storm with most of us staying dry. Saturday will be similar has humidity continues to rise with very small chances for storms and highs returning to the mid to upper 90s.

The heat dome that has been baking the western part of the U.S. will push over us starting this weekend. It’ll meet with moisture moving in from the east to make for a hot and steamy forecast. By Sunday, we’ll have slightly better chances for storms as highs heat to the upper 90s. We’ll be under the influence of that heat ridge through much of next week as high surge to near 100 for several days. The only thing that will help to dampen the temperatures will be a late-day storm. Those chances are not very high as of right now.

