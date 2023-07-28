Humidity is on the rise for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re bringing in more humidity over the weekend with slightly better storm chances for Sunday and into next week.

Look for bright sun today with highs returning to the mid 90s. We’ll see a very small chance for a late day shower or storm with most of us staying dry. Saturday will be similar has humidity continues to rise with very small chances for storms and highs returning to the mid to upper 90s.

The heat dome that has been baking the western part of the U.S. will push over us starting this weekend. It’ll meet with moisture moving in from the east to make for a hot and steamy forecast. By Sunday, we’ll have slightly better chances for storms as highs heat to the upper 90s. We’ll be under the influence of that heat ridge through much of next week as high surge to near 100 for several days. The only thing that will help to dampen the temperatures will be a late-day storm. Those chances are not very high as of right now.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.