Law enforcement in Kenner and St. Bernard step up efforts to hire more cops

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hiring challenges are impacting more than the New Orleans Police Department. Just outside of the city the Kenner Police Department to the west of New Orleans and the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office to the east of the city are both aggressively trying to attract more officers.

Chief Keith Conley leads the Kenner Police Department.

“The challenge in this area is we’re going after the same shiny applicant and about one of every 20 actually pass the background check and the muster of what it takes to be a police officer,” said Conley.

Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann is the top cop in St. Bernard Parish.

“Years ago, we used to have stacks of applicants that you could always turn to when you need some new employees but that’s not the case with law enforcement, not just here in St. Bernard, not just in the metropolitan area but across the country we all faced with the same challenges,” said Pohlmann.

Conley said he got to work right away on recruiting when he became police chief in Kenner which is located in Jefferson Parish.

“When I came into office I realized that we were under-staffed so we immediately became aggressive, got into an aggressive recruiting campaign, created a position of a recruiter, elevated one of our younger officers who can relate to that generation. They take it better from him than they would from me,” he said.

A large sign sits outside the Kenner PD’s headquarters on Veterans Boulevard alerting passers-by of an August 5 open house. Also there is a specially wrapped police unit with the word “recruiting” emblazoned on it.

“Starting at 10 o’clock we’re going to have an open door, open house here where they can come in and meet the recruiters, meet with a lot of officers, they can walk the complex,” said Conley.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has colorful booklets and pamphlets related to its recruitment and Pohlmann says they are doing outreach in other ways.

“We started last year in April, our efforts to start recruiting, we started on our social media platforms first and then we went on to radio and then more recently we even created a recruiter position, a full-time recruiter position to go out to assist us with recruitment for new employees,” said Pohlmann.

Kenner PD is also utilizing social media.

“We signed a contract with an advertising agency puts our message across all sorts of social media platforms. It’s as simple as a QR code that people can address with their iPhone or their smart device, it takes them right to a recruiter,” said Conley.

They are trying to be competitive, in terms of salaries for new hires.

“The starting pay just recently went up to $45,200,” said Pohlmann. “For a deputy, and that includes patrol, communications and corrections all at the same starting pay and once you work and become post-certified you’re eligible to get an additional $6,000 a year for state supplemental pay.”

Kenner’s pay scale for a rookie cop is over $50,000.

“$54,700 is starting. We cover until state supplement kicks in, so we’ll absorb that so that we can get that applicant in at the highest rate we can,” said Conley.

Officer Ricky Pabst is a recruiting officer for the Kenner PD.

“When I was assigned in September we wanted to be proactive so I started visiting colleges, universities, community colleges, high schools, hosting recruiting events,” said Pabst.

And Sergeant Brian Canepa is the recruiter for the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office.

“We go to job fairs, we do attend speaking events where candidates may be in attendance, potential candidates,” said Canepa.

Both field questions from would-be applicants and emphasize how law enforcement can be a good career.

When asked what they think is contributing to the difficulty in hiring law enforcement officers both Pohlmann and Conley mentioned the “defund the police movement”. “Well, I think there’s several layers of it. I think originally the whole defund the police sentiment across the country was problematic for us and then on the heels of that we rolled into the COVID years and that became a problem as well,” said Pohlmann.

Conley said, “Just to be honest there’s been a lot of current events over the last four or five years that have vilified police, you’ve had the defund the police movement which is the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard.”

Pohlmann says currently the sheriff’s office has 280 employees and he would like to increase that number by 15 to 20 employees across all sections of the department.

“We’re still blessed here in St. Bernard Parish with manpower as we are right now we’re properly staffed and we have just response times for emergency calls is just minutes not hours, so we’re still blessed in that but just try to imagine life without law enforcement,” said Pohlmann.

While Conley says Kenner PD has over a hundred officers.

“We have about a 125 sworn officers and would like to get about 150. Now what we do because we have a lack of manpower, we have to offer overtime to officers to work other shifts because we’re not going to go with beats unfilled, we’re not going to go with any areas that aren’t going to be fully staffed, you know there’s an added cost to that.”

NOPD manpower numbers hover around 900 but there have been years when the department had well over a thousand officers.

“I hope and we pull strongly for New Orleans all the time, I’m a big advocate for them and we want the city of New Orleans to do well because when they’re having problems so does the metropolitan area have problems with crime as well, so we hope that they can get their numbers up. We’re going to continue our efforts to get our numbers up to continue to keep St. Bernard safe.”

