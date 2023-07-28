NOPD apprehends suspects believed to be involved in homicide case after foot pursuit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD captured two suspects believed to be involved in a recent homicide case that occurred Wednesday afternoon (July 27).

The Special Operations Division tracked the suspects to the 6100 block of Painters. A foot pursuit followed, during which one officer injured his knee while chasing the suspects.

“One of the officers injured his knee, not from a gunshot wound,” Chief Ganthier said. “One perpetrator was shot in the leg as well.”

Authorities are still investigating the details surrounding the homicide.

During the operation, law enforcement recovered two weapons—one from the suspect who was shot and another rifle from the suspect’s vehicle.

As of now, one suspect is in the hospital in stable condition. The other suspect is in custody, and charges are pending.

This incident is still under investigation.

