Officer shoots Mid City homicide suspect after foot pursuit in Gentilly

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer shot one of two men believed to be involved in a Mid City homicide after a foot pursuit in Gentilly on Wed., July 27.

Police were investigating a double shooting that happened around noon at the intersection of Ulloa and Pierce Streets. A 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 41-year-old man was rushed to the hospital.

RELATED STORY: Woman dead, man injured in Mid City double shooting

The NOPD’s Special Operations Division tracked a white GMC Yukon suspect vehicle to the 6100 block of Painters in Gentilly. The occupants were identified as 30-year-old Desmond Henry and 31-year-old Jessie Carter.

A foot pursuit ensued, during which an officer shot Henry in the leg. Police say they found a gun in Henry’s possession.

“I came to the front door and just saw the commotion of everything kind of unfolding,” a neighbor told Fox 8. “There was so much going on it was hard to tell. There was an officer down and I saw two suspects in handcuffs eventually once everything settled.”

Chief Hans Ganthier says one of the pursuing officers injured his knee.

Councilman Eugene Green, who represents the area, was at the scene of the officer-involved shooting. He says he hopes the quick apprehension of the homicide suspects will send a message to others.

“I do want to speak to all the people who are involved with criminal activity. That results in so many times you’re denied the right to be amongst other people,” Green said. “Stop the crime. Try to do something else. That’s all.”

Henry is facing charges of resisting arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of stolen things.

Carter is facing charges of resisting arrest, illegal possession of stolen things, and a probation violation.

