BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

One year later, grieving mother desperate for answers in son’s killing

Allen Dominick Jr. was shot and killed on the Westbank Expressway (July 11).
Allen Dominick Jr. was shot and killed on the Westbank Expressway (July 11).(Family)
By Natasha Robin
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For Deborah Franklin, the pain of losing her 22-year-old son, Allen Dominick, will never go away.

It was July 11, 2022, when Franklin got the dreadful call that changed her life forever.

“I just started crying. I was like, no way. It’s not true,” says Franklin.

Deputies found her son shot multiple times inside his white Toyota 4-Runner on the shoulder of the Westbank Expressway near the Ames exit. He died before paramedics could get him to a hospital.

Family of Allen Dominick Jr. pleads for help finding killer
Family of Allen Dominick Jr. pleads for help finding killer

The circumstances surrounding his shooting remain unclear, including who is responsible or the exact location where it happened.

“Apparently it started at Manhattan Boulevard and he was found close to the Ames exit, which is pretty far away,” says Franklin.

Jefferson Parish deputies believe Dominick was shot sometime between 6:40 and 6:45 p.m., likely in the area between Manhattan Boulevard and the Harvey Canal, about three or four miles from where he was found.

“In that case, he would have bled to death if he made it all the way,” says Franklin.

Family of Allen Dominick Jr. pleads for help finding killer
Family of Allen Dominick Jr. pleads for help finding killer

Dominick, the manager of a shoe store at Oakwood Mall, was on his way home from work that evening. He had gotten engaged just two days before he was killed. His mom says she doesn’t understand why anyone would want to hurt him.

“I was scared to do a lot of things. I was scared to leave my house. I could no longer work. I worked in critical care. I couldn’t make decisions. I couldn’t pick a spot at the grocery store,” says Franklin.

Franklin is desperate for closure.

“I’ve always said there’s a special part of our hearts that grow when we have children because I feel like when I had my kids... I never thought I could love someone as much as I did. When he died, I never knew I could hurt as much as I did when I lost him,” says Franklin.

Over a year later, Franklin still has no idea who did this to her son or why.

Allen Dominick Jr.
Allen Dominick Jr.

“I have had no questions answered. It’s been at a complete standstill. In the meantime, I’m left not knowing a lot of things,” says Franklin.

She’s desperate, hoping someone’s brave enough to come forward with information.

“If anyone saw or heard or even thinks anything, please just report it. Just be brave and come forward because I didn’t want to be brave and get on TV, but I am for him,” says Franklin.

If you know anything that could help the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Stream news and weather 24/7
St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said an 'unattended' 7-year-old boy drowned...
Boy, 7, drowns at Slidell residence, St. Tammany coroner says

Latest News

Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital.
Two people killed in I-12 hit-and-run; police seek public’s assistance
17-year-old arrested in fatal domestic shooting in Slidell, deputies say
17-year-old arrested in fatal domestic shooting in Slidell, deputies say
Two people killed in I-12 hit-and-run; police seek public’s assistance
Two people killed in I-12 hit-and-run; police seek public’s assistance
Madison Brooks trial grand jury
Prosecutor seeks ‘protective order’ for evidence in Madison Brooks case