One year later, grieving mother desperate for answers in son’s killing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For Deborah Franklin, the pain of losing her 22-year-old son, Allen Dominick, will never go away.

It was July 11, 2022, when Franklin got the dreadful call that changed her life forever.

“I just started crying. I was like, no way. It’s not true,” says Franklin.

Deputies found her son shot multiple times inside his white Toyota 4-Runner on the shoulder of the Westbank Expressway near the Ames exit. He died before paramedics could get him to a hospital.

The circumstances surrounding his shooting remain unclear, including who is responsible or the exact location where it happened.

“Apparently it started at Manhattan Boulevard and he was found close to the Ames exit, which is pretty far away,” says Franklin.

Jefferson Parish deputies believe Dominick was shot sometime between 6:40 and 6:45 p.m., likely in the area between Manhattan Boulevard and the Harvey Canal, about three or four miles from where he was found.

“In that case, he would have bled to death if he made it all the way,” says Franklin.

Dominick, the manager of a shoe store at Oakwood Mall, was on his way home from work that evening. He had gotten engaged just two days before he was killed. His mom says she doesn’t understand why anyone would want to hurt him.

“I was scared to do a lot of things. I was scared to leave my house. I could no longer work. I worked in critical care. I couldn’t make decisions. I couldn’t pick a spot at the grocery store,” says Franklin.

Franklin is desperate for closure.

“I’ve always said there’s a special part of our hearts that grow when we have children because I feel like when I had my kids... I never thought I could love someone as much as I did. When he died, I never knew I could hurt as much as I did when I lost him,” says Franklin.

Over a year later, Franklin still has no idea who did this to her son or why.

“I have had no questions answered. It’s been at a complete standstill. In the meantime, I’m left not knowing a lot of things,” says Franklin.

She’s desperate, hoping someone’s brave enough to come forward with information.

“If anyone saw or heard or even thinks anything, please just report it. Just be brave and come forward because I didn’t want to be brave and get on TV, but I am for him,” says Franklin.

If you know anything that could help the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

