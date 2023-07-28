Prosecutor seeks ‘protective order’ for evidence in Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore is seeking a judge’s order to keep evidence from the Madison Brooks case from being shared with the public ahead of trial.

The body of Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, was found in January after she was hit and killed by a driver in a residential area near campus. Prosecutors discovered Brooks was walking alone in that neighborhood after four men brought her to the area in a car and allegedly had some sort of sexual encounter with her.

Prosecutors said Brooks met the men at a bar popular with college students. The bar, Reggie’s, was later forced to close after the state yanked the establishment’s liquor license in response to the case and accusations of underaged drinking.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Brooks was not charged. However, the four men present in the other vehicle where the alleged sexual encounter happened now face rape-related charges.

Prosecutors allege Brooks was too intoxicated to legally consent to sex.

Arrest records identify Kaivon Washington and a 17-year-old as the two men who investigators say had sex with Brooks. Two other men, Casen Carver and Everette Lee, are accused of sitting in the vehicle during the encounter.

On Wednesday, Moore criticized the amount of evidence from the case that had been publicized in the media.

Leaked evidence, including videos of Brooks appearing to follow the men from the bar to the car, have led to some groups including the NAACP Baton Rouge Chapter to question whether Brookes was raped. The NAACP Baton Rouge Chapter has also called for Moore’s office to dismiss charges against the men.

The civil rights group published the following statement Thursday afternoon.

“In the face of growing evidence, we, as a concerned group of citizens, challenge the unequal execution of justice that continues to disrupt our domestic tranquility. We turn to the timeless words in the Preamble of our Constitution to underscore the urgent need for a fair and balanced justice system.

The recent case involving Madison Brooks represents a glaring example of the skewed application of the law. Despite compelling DNA evidence indicating no involvement of the accused in the alleged crime, District Attorney Moore insists on moving forward with the prosecution.

The DNA report presents an undeniable truth: none of the accused men’s DNA was found in Ms. Brooks. In any standard scenario, this level of reasonable doubt would lead to the dismissal of charges. However, the DA appears intent on pressing forward.

The question, then, is why this case warrants such a substantial investment of resources, time, and public sentiment. Is the insistence on prosecution a response to societal pressure from covert racial hostility by some? After all, three of four of the accused are three young Black men who interacted with a young White woman.

The released DNA evidence affirms that no sexual intercourse occurred. Therefore, the notion of rape is objectively unfounded. This situation is starting to appear less like justice and more like a bad-faith prosecution against individuals who have already endured significant hardship.

In the pursuit of justice and domestic tranquility, as outlined in our Constitution, we strongly urge DA Moore to reconsider and dismiss the Madison Brooks case. It’s time to ensure the principles of our nation are upheld and that the promise of justice is equally extended to all, irrespective of their race or socio-economic status.”

D.A. Moore released a statement in response later Thursday afternoon.

“This case was thoroughly investigated and arrest warrants were presented to judges who found probable cause for the arrests. Subsequently the investigation continued at which time a full presentation of all of the evidence available was presented to a grand jury After reviewing all of the evidence available, the grand jury, representing a cross section of this community, handed down the indictments in this case.

The select documents leaked to the media are only a fraction of the evidence. Based on publicly available information, including admissions and previous public statements from defense counsel, the fact that intercourse occurred in this case should not be in dispute. My office will always continue to evaluate new evidence that may come about. If there is other evidence out there, we will continue to review and consider. We will comply in all ways with the law and the procedures and mechanisms imposed by us both ethically and legally.

Out of respect for the integrity of the criminal process and all parties involved I encourage everyone to refrain from any judgement in this matter until all evidence has been presented inside of a courtroom. My office has never tried any defendant in the media and we will not start with this case. We are confident in the charges instituted against all will be supported by the evidence in its entirety.”

