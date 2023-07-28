Overdue boating couple found safe shortly after alarms raised

(WVUE) - Two overdue boaters were located soon after officials put out the word that their vessel was overdue on Friday.

Officials say James and Sharron Serpas left the Rigolets Marina in their vessel, the Brians Toy II, on Thursday (July 28) around 5:30 p.m. and were headed for Breton Sound, and had not returned by their usual time.

Their truck and trailer are still at the marina Friday morning.

Soon after officials announced the search, the USCG Sector New Orleans says the couple was located and safe.

“Your support, shares, and vigilance played a vital role in their rescue. Together, we proved the power of community and the strength of unity,” officials said.

Officials are searching for James and Sharron Serpas, who have not returned after leaving the Rigolets Marina on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. headed for the Breton Sound. (USCG)

