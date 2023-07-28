BBB Accredited Business
Two people killed in I-12 hit-and-run; police seek public’s assistance

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROBERT, La. (WVUE) - Two young men were killed in a hit-and-run incident on I-12 near LA Highway 445 in Tangipahoa Parish Fri. July 28, according to LSP.

The victims, 21-year-old Chandler Garcia and 23-year-old John Russo Jr, both from Bay St. Louis, MS, were traveling eastbound in a 2008 Ford F-250 around 4 a.m. when the fatal collision occurred.

Reports say an unidentified vehicle was also moving in the same direction ahead of the Ford. For reasons yet to be ascertained, Russo’s Ford collided with the rear of the unidentified vehicle, which led to their car veering off the road and overturning.

The unidentified vehicle did not remain at the scene and has yet to be located.

Garcia and Russo, who were not wearing seat belts during the crash, suffered fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene. An additional occupant in the Ford who wasn’t restrained survived the collision with moderate injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

While an investigation is ongoing, a routine toxicology sample has been taken from Russo to be analyzed.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250 or their local law enforcement agency.

