After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #4

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Roll Call

The scorching July heat with a few thousand Who Dats provided the setting for Saints practice four.. This felt like the hottest practice to date. The team was back in shells with both sides of the ball making plays in a spirited effort.

Attendance wise, Jimmy Graham didn’t participate with a veteran day off. The team also planned a limited day of action for Michael Thomas, which was not injury related.

Ryan Ramczyk and Cesar Ruiz both returned to action after missing Friday.

Take Two: Offensive Chunk Plays

Chunk plays were the name of the game for the Saints offense Saturday. In the passing game, the team utilized the intermediate part of the field for big gains. Each quarterback was able to get in the on action

Derek Carr

- Opened 7-on-7 with double digit gain to Chris Olave, who beat Bradley Roby, on a deep out route.

-On the next play, he ad-libbed and found A.T. Perry over the middle. Two plays later in the fit a nice ball to Taysom Hill on a sail route.

During the first team period, Carr found Rashid Shaheed on an over route.

Carr opened the second team session with dart to Juwan Johnson on a deep out.

In the final team period, Carr mishandled a snap but was able to Olave again in the middle of the field.

Jameis Winston

During the second team period, Winston connected with Tre’Quan Smith over the middle on a deep hook.

in the final team period, Winston flushed the pocket and hit Lynn Bowden for a double-digit gain.

Jake Haener

In the 7-on-7 frame, Haener sliced through the defense with a throw on a dig to Bowden.

During the second team period, Haener hit Keith Kirkwood on a skinny post. Then followed it up with a second level connection to Lukas Krull, who made a nice adjustment to go down and make the catch.

Take Three: Haener has a nice day

I’ve been hesitant to praise Haener too fast because he’s going against the third team defense. However, his effort Saturday was too good to ignore. Above all else, Haener demonstrates an ‘I belong here’ body language. Early on he’s backed it up with his decisive and productive play on the field.

When I asked Dennis Allen about what stood out about Haener, his first word ‘moxie.’ Neither Garrett Grayson nor Ian Book, the other two quarterbacks drafted within the last eight years, showed that kind of confidence this early.

There’s still a long way to go, but Haener is off to a good start.

Take Four: Big run period

The offensive chunk plays weren’t just limited to the passing game. The offense had one of their best rushing efforts to date. It’s always a little hard to gauge without pads and no live tackling, but it was obvious the ground game was moving in one particular period.

Taysom Hill kept it twice on a zone read, he gained nice yardage on his second attempt. Rookie Kendre Miller got in on the action with a big run up the middle against the threes. Ellis Merriweather and Kirk Merritt closed out the period with gashing gains as well.

Take Five: Other Observations

As expected, Alontae Taylor rotated back with the first team at cornerback.

Carr nearly had the connection of camp during 7-on-7 when he initially connected with Shaheed on a deep route. But as Shaheed went to pull the ball in, Isaac Yiadom was able to jar the ball loose for an incompletion.

That was one of two PBUs for Yiadom on the day.

Adrian Frye nearly picked off Winston during 7-on-7. The ball was late and underthrown. Fortunately for Winston, he couldn’t come up with the INT.

Miller had a nice catch on a swing pass, similar to Alvin Kamara the day before and took it about twenty yards downfield.

The three-player rotation on the left side of the offensive line continued Saturday.

The team has off Sunday, but things get real Monday when the pads come on for the first time.

