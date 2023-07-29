Elderly woman says faulty fire hydrant caused her driveway to cave in, S&WB hasn’t made repairs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Gentilly woman said a faulty fire hydrant and a busted pipe led to her driveway completely caving in on itself, and she said she hasn’t been able to get anyone from Sewerage & Water Board on the phone.

Ethel Coleman has lived in her home for more than two decades and has no plans to leave.

But passing by on the street outside, she said drivers often stop to look at the crumbled remains of her driveway.

“I’m looking at this, this is caving in,” Coleman said, pointing toward one of the slabs of concrete protruding into the air. “You can see where it is caving in over there too.”

Coleman said, in May, the New Orleans Fire Department responded when a car caught fire across the street from her home.

The firefighters hooked up to the fire hydrant next to Coleman’s driveway, but she said there was a rupture underground.

Water was sent spilling onto the street outside her home.

But the real nightmare began days later, when her driveway began to buckle.

“The more rain come, the more it caved. The more rain come, the more that caved. Now it’s cracking up there,” she said, pointing to the foundation of her home.

Coleman said the cracking concrete spread to the walls holding up her home.

“My insurance people came out here and looked at it. The man said, ‘I do not know what to say. This is unreal,’” she said. “I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to say. It’s awful.”

Sewerage & Water Board, the entity responsible for maintaining and repairing fire hydrant systems, sent a crew out to fill in the area around the hydrant with sand.

But, weeks later, Coleman said she has not heard from S&WB, and the driveway has caved in even further.

“Sewerage and Water Board should pay for this,” she said. “They created this monster.”

When FOX 8 reached out to S&WB, a spokesperson for the agency said a work order is currently in the system for the repairs.

“Currently, our paving timeline is about 100 days out – so we should be getting to this paving restoration soon,” the spokesperson said. “We are focusing on making paving restorations a priority, so we are adding additional resources, crews, and contractors to shirk that ‘100 day’ number, but please assure the customer we will be addressing this issue soon.”

FOX 8 responded, asking whether the work order could be expedited due to the severe nature of the collapsed driveway and the cracked foundation.

The spokesperson said the request has been forwarded to the highest channels, and that repairs would be made as soon as possible.

“I feel like I’m being cheated,” Coleman said. “I’m being robbed, and I can’t do nothing about it.”

