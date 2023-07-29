Football, Fútbol, Food: Week 1 of Saints camp in the books

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: A recap of the Saints first week on Airline Drive, the Philippines pull out a shocker at the Women’s World Cup, and going back to check on Jacques Leonardi’s restaurants.

FOOTBALL

Four Saints practices are in the books. They take Sunday off, get back to it on Monday. That Monday workout is significant. It’s the first time they go full pads. Get your popcorn viewing, no doubt.

Here’s a few things that caught my eye so far on Airline Drive:

Michael Thomas is healthy. That’s HUGE. He’s missed 40 games in the last three seasons. Keep bubble wrap on him until Week 1 against the Titans.

Also a major positive that they’re healthy: Trevor Penning, Cesar Ruiz, and Kendre Miller.

Marshon Lattimore is one of the top-10 cornerbacks in the NFL. The Ohio State alum is dominant on “D”. Going against Chris Olave, Thomas, and Shaheed will only sharpen his skills.

Derek Carr is a massive upgrade over Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton. He’s one of the main reasons the Saints are the favorites to win the NFC South.

Third-string quarterback, Jake Haener, is throwing darts non-stop at camp. He’s not taking Winston’s backup job just yet, but he’ll be in the Black and Gold for awhile. Head coach Dennis Allen said Haener has some “moxie.”

Jamaal Williams is an eye-catcher on the field (17 rushing TD’s last season), and a can’t miss interview off the field. His beignet breakdown was priceless.

It’s a shock to the senses seeing Jimmy Graham back in the Black and Gold. The tight end last played for the Saints in 2014. He signed a 1-year contract with the team. He said on Saturday, “I just couldn’t see myself wearing another jersey.”

One name to keep an eye on, cornerback Isaac Yiadom. Carr threw a deep-ball to Rashid Shaheed that was on the money, but Yiadom broke it up. He was also all over Thomas on a sideline route, another pass breakup.

FÚTBOL

The Philippines produced a historic night in New Zealand at the Women’s World Cup.

Sarina Bolden scored the Philippines first ever goal at the World Cup, and that resulted in their first win at the tourney.

The win by the Philippines, has a lot to do with America. Eighteen of the 23 women on the Philippines squad were born in the United States.

The ladies are all Filipino-American. They have a family connection to the country, and that makes them eligible as a dual-national.

There’s roughly 117 million people in the Philippines, and the country can thank America for a soccer moment they’ll never forget.

FOOD

Jacques Leonardi his wife Amelia opened Jacques-Imo’s on Oak St. in 1996. It didn’t take very long after, for the creole/soul food restaurant to become one of the can’t miss spots in NOLA.

From the cornbread right when you sit down, to the alligator cheesecake appetizer, and a main course of blackened redfish covered in crab chili hollandaise, Jacques-Imo’s always delivers.

Now, I’m a little bummed out that the opening salad doesn’t have a fried oyster on top, or the carpet bagger steak wasn’t on the menu ( steak with poached oysters, carmelized red onions, bleu cheese, and oyster-tasso hollandaise) last time I visited, but I can always find another delicious dish on the menu.

Plus, if you have to wait a few for table, who cares, the bar area is fantastic. Loud music, great drinks, relax before you get seated.

Off the success of Jacques-Imo’s, in 2002, Leonardi opened poboy shop Crabby Jack’s on Jefferson Hwy. Twenty-one years later, it’s still one of the premier places to get a poboy.

Just last week, I got a dressed oyster poboy from Crabby Jack’s. The bread phenomenal, the oysters and toppings exceptional.

In the past, I’ve ordered the shrimp, roast beef also. I highly recommend those.

