The heat continues to rise with record temperatures on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re heading into what could possibly be the hottest week of the year so far.

If you thought Saturday was hot and muggy, you’ll think the same thing about Sunday. Highs will heat to the upper 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 108º to 112º. A Heat Advisory has already been issued for 11 AM to 7 PM. Storm chances will be to a minimum at around 20%-30%.

Highs could very well heat to 100º by Monday. We’ll see rain chances daily as we’re riding along the rim of a high-pressure ridge pushing into our region. That high pressure is responsible for our extreme heat. A southerly surface flow will keep our dew points high so expect heat alerts to stay in the headlines all next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.