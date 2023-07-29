BBB Accredited Business
The heat continues to rise with record temperatures on the way

We could see triple-digit heat in the next work week
We're under a Heat Advisory for Sunday.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re heading into what could possibly be the hottest week of the year so far.

If you thought Saturday was hot and muggy, you’ll think the same thing about Sunday. Highs will heat to the upper 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 108º to 112º. A Heat Advisory has already been issued for 11 AM to 7 PM. Storm chances will be to a minimum at around 20%-30%.

Highs could very well heat to 100º by Monday. We’ll see rain chances daily as we’re riding along the rim of a high-pressure ridge pushing into our region. That high pressure is responsible for our extreme heat. A southerly surface flow will keep our dew points high so expect heat alerts to stay in the headlines all next week.

