BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Last not-as-hot day before near-record temperatures

Very low storm chances
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday is the last day of near-normal temperatures before things heat up.

Highs will be in the mid-90s. The humidity is back, so a heat advisory is in effect for the area, with feels-like temperatures greater than 108 degrees.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible in the afternoon.

Things begin to really heat up starting Sunday. Temperatures will get into the upper 90s. We will approach or break record highs through the end of the work week. The hottest day is likely to be Monday, when we could hit triple digits once again. This prolonged period of heat will have no breaks, with lows in the upper 70s and 80s. Be sure to take heat safety precautions and check on your loved ones and neighbors this week

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Stream news and weather 24/7
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’

Latest News

Morning weather update for Saturday, July 29
Evening weather update for Friday, July 28
Bruce: Some 100° readings are on the way over the next 7 days
Bruce: Extreme dangerous heat on the way as we get hotter each day through next week
The humidity will be on the rise in the coming days.
Humidity is on the rise for the weekend