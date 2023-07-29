Last not-as-hot day before near-record temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday is the last day of near-normal temperatures before things heat up.

Highs will be in the mid-90s. The humidity is back, so a heat advisory is in effect for the area, with feels-like temperatures greater than 108 degrees.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible in the afternoon.

Things begin to really heat up starting Sunday. Temperatures will get into the upper 90s. We will approach or break record highs through the end of the work week. The hottest day is likely to be Monday, when we could hit triple digits once again. This prolonged period of heat will have no breaks, with lows in the upper 70s and 80s. Be sure to take heat safety precautions and check on your loved ones and neighbors this week

