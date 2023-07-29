One person shot in the CBD Friday evening, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 54-year-old man is in the hospital following a late-night shooting in the CBD, according to police.

The incident happened Friday (July 28) around 9:37 p.m. in the 300 block of Poydras Street. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further details are available at this time.

