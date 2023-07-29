BBB Accredited Business
One person shot in the CBD Friday evening, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 54-year-old man is in the hospital following a late-night shooting in the CBD, according to police.

The incident happened Friday (July 28) around 9:37 p.m. in the 300 block of Poydras Street. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further details are available at this time.

