Touro nurse critically injured in hit-and-run after Jazz Fest speaks out for first time

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Touro nurse critically injured in a hit-and-run bike accident after Jazz Fest speaks out for the first time, sharing her story exclusively with Fox 8.

On April 29, Kat Elkins suffered the life-altering injuries. Now her life looks a lot like changing wound dressings and working to regain control of her left arm.

She’s recovering from injuries she sustained when a white car struck her at the intersection of Esplanade and North Claiborne avenues after the first Saturday of Jazz Fest.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow. I’d apologize to everybody that had to clean me and everything because I was like, ‘Sorry, I didn’t mean to do that again,’ and sometimes I didn’t even know,” said Elkins.

At the time of her accident, a former New Orleans firefighter happened to be at the same intersection. He jumped into action, performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Elkins says she’s forever bonded to him.

“I’m connected to Peter for life. I’d high-five him every day if I saw him walking,” she said.

Her brain injuries make the moment of impact, and the weeks thereafter, a little fuzzy.

“I don’t remember by the time Peter got to me and somebody is telling you what happened, and you just have to take their word for it. That’s hard when you kind of wake up, I don’t really remember waking up,” Elkins said. “But I remember looking at a wall calendar and telling a nurse I’m going to start remembering today. It said May 12. I went to Touro on May 22 and all I remembered from May 12 was that the board said May 12.”

She lost months of time, years of mobility, and all of her hair. And even through the months of trauma, Elkins doesn’t hold resentment in her heart for the person responsible.

“I think it was an accident. And I don’t hate the person for it. Do I hope they be a little bit more careful? Yes. Do I think they still live with it? Yep,” said Elkins. “Some people don’t think that they do, but I think that they do.”

Elkins is living with a new lease on life, trying to give everyone she meets a “happy,” as she calls it.

“I’m not raising a family right here and I just want to do something,” she said. “I feel like if I was spared or if it reached out and touched anybody, I feel like I owe it to them to give them a ‘happy.’ I want a purpose.”

So far, Elkins estimates she has racked up around $1 million in medical bills. Her family started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover some costs of living.

Her lawyer says the police investigation of her accident has yet to produce any suspects.

