Armed carjackings reported in Little Woods, Gentilly Terrace NOPD says

A masked gunman stole this 2016 black Range Rover SUV from a woman Saturday night (July 29) in the 7300 block of Shaw Avenue, in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East, police said.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Armed carjackers stole vehicles at gunpoint this weekend from victims in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East and Gentilly Terrace, police said Sunday (July 30).

A 48-year-old woman told New Orleans police that an unknown male -- possibly a juvenile -- approached her as she left her home in the 7300 block of Shaw Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Saturday. The suspect, who was wearing a camouflage ski mask, pointed a silver pistol and demanded the victim’s keys, cellphone and purse.

The Little Woods woman said the suspect was accompanied by a Black female -- also possibly a juvenile -- and they both entered her 2016 black Range Rover Evoque. The suspects fled in her SUV, which bears Louisiana license plate 708DYM, the NOPD said.

A different set of carjackers -- described only as a group of four Black males -- struck a few hours later, early Sunday morning in the 4200 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

Police said a man and woman were inside a 2014 gray Dodge Charger parked in Gentilly Terrace around 3:25 a.m. when three of the suspects emerged from a black Jeep. One approached the driver’s door with a handgun and ordered the victims out of the car. The suspects fled in the stolen Charger, lake-bound down Elysian Fields, police said.

In addition to the two carjackings, the NOPD reported that three women were robbed as they walked downtown on Canal Street near Basin Street on Sunday around 2:07 a.m.

The victims, who ranged in age from 17 to 20, said they were stopped by armed occupants of a black vehicle who jumped out and demanded their belongings. The victims said three males and one female suspect were inside the car that fled after the armed robbery.

