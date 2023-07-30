BBB Accredited Business
A dangerous week ahead as temperatures soar to the triple digits

We’re already under an Excessive Heat Warning for Monday
"Feels like" temps will be higher than 113 degrees at times.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heatwave is here and here to stay for the new workweek. Heat alerts will stay in the headlines as the humidity will also stay high in the coming days.

Tonight, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible. Most of us will stay dry but any storms that do develop will end by late evening.

Expect another hot day for Monday. In fact, we could hit the triple digits. The last and only time we saw 100º this year was on June 29. A few scattered storms are possible on Monday afternoon which could help bring some brief relief to the extreme temperatures. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be the main threats.

Tuesday will heat back to around 100º with a very small chance for late day storms. Much of this week will be spent near records or breaking record heat. Each day carries a small chance for showers and thunderstorms, but the rain signals aren’t high so don’t be surprised if you come out of this week incredibly dry.

