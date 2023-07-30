BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Three-alarm fire partially collapses vacant home in Chalmette

A three-alarm fire engulfed a vacant, partially constructed house in the 3400 block of Park...
A three-alarm fire engulfed a vacant, partially constructed house in the 3400 block of Park Boulevard in Chalmette Sunday evening (July 29), according to St. Bernard Fire Chief Earl Borden.(St. Bernard Fire Department)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A three-alarm fire engulfed a vacant, partially constructed house in the 3400 block of Park Boulevard in Chalmette Saturday evening (July 29), according to St. Bernard Fire Chief Earl Borden.

The property, which was being used for storage, suffered a partial collapse due to the intensity of the blaze. Two firefighters were sent for precautionary medical checks, with no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Intense scene as NOPD hunts for suspects who fired at a an officer
WATCH VIDEO: Intense scene as NOPD hunts for suspects who fired at an officer
Intense scene as NOPD hunts for suspects who fired at a an officer
WATCH VIDEO: Intense scene as NOPD hunts for suspects who fired at a an officer
Homes are covered in blue tarp after suffering damage from Hurricane Ida.
Deadline is Tuesday for homeowners seeking Restore Louisiana hurricane relief grants
Kat Elkins speaks publicly about her hit-and-run accident for the first time.
Touro nurse critically injured in hit-and-run after Jazz Fest speaks out for first time