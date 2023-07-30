Three-alarm fire partially collapses vacant home in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A three-alarm fire engulfed a vacant, partially constructed house in the 3400 block of Park Boulevard in Chalmette Saturday evening (July 29), according to St. Bernard Fire Chief Earl Borden.

The property, which was being used for storage, suffered a partial collapse due to the intensity of the blaze. Two firefighters were sent for precautionary medical checks, with no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

