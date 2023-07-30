BBB Accredited Business
Triple-digit temperatures possible the next few days

A few storms
Records the next few days
Records the next few days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The record heat is here.

Sunday things begin to heat up with upper 90s and low 100s across the region. The best chance for the New Orleans International Airport to hit triple digits will be Monday and Tuesday but we could see any of the next few days hit 100 degrees for the second time this year.

The longest streak of 100 degrees or more days on record is two in a row at NOLA International. We could tie or break that streak this week.

We will stay in the upper 90s through the start of next weekend.

Storm chances are low each day this week but the best chance to see a few stronger storms pop up will be Sunday and Monday as the ridge of high pressure bringing us the heat moves into the region, placing us on the outer edge in the storm track.

