75-year-old woman killed in fatal Orleans Parish car accident

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 75-year-old New Orleans woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, July 29.

Yvette Bowens was fatally injured when her vehicle veered off the roadway and collided with a concrete barrier. The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on the entrance ramp from Convention Center Boulevard to the US 90B west HOV lane.

The initial on-scene investigation was led by Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Troop B, who responded to the crash site.

The vehicle’s driver, 74-year-old Spurgeon Lewis, also from New Orleans, suffered moderate injuries in the collision. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The condition of Lewis and whether he was under any influence at the time of the crash remains unknown, with routine toxicology results pending.

State Troopers are investigating the details of the incident, including whether Bowens was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

