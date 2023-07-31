After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #6

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Pads come on, heat returns for practice #5

Like their previous four practices, the Saints went outdoors in the suffocating Louisiana heat on Monday. However, unlike those prior workouts, Monday’s session was done with full pads on.

The team only went an hour and 45 minutes in the heat and conducted a one-on-one/inside run period and two team periods. For the entire team, but especially the linemen, it felt like true football at training camp.

Take Two: Peat exits early

Andrus Peat exited practice early Monday with a quad injury. Dennis Allen said this injury wasn’t as severe as Trai Turner’s, who suffered a season-ending ruptured quad tendon. With Peat out, James Hurst stepped in at left guard with Trevor Penning at left tackle with the first team offensive line.

The competition at left tackle was an obvious one heading into camp, but seeing the amount of reps Hurst has rotated in at left guard with Peat, even before he got injured, was unexpected. It will be interesting to see if Hurst stays there for however long Peat is out of action.

Take Three: Lutz’s big day

Wil Lutz is locked into a battle with rookie Blake Grupe at the Saints kicker position. While Grupe has been very good at camp, on Monday Lutz made a big statement with his effort. He finished his day 8/8, and his final three attempts were from: 52, 56 and 59 yards to close out practice. In the end, I still believe this job belongs to Lutz.

Take Four: Top Plays

- The Saints had a pretty lively one-on-one session at the start of practice. Paulson Adebo picked off a deflected Jameis Winston pass, then had a PBU on a throw to Taysom Hill.

- Derek Carr connected with Michael Thomas during the period on a back shoulder fade.

- Carr and Thomas connected three more times during team periods. On the first one, Carr hit Thomas on a short curl route. Thomas had to go down to make the grab. Then, they connected again on a slant route. In the final team period, Carr scrambled out of the pocket and found Thomas on the sideline for a first down.

- The pair would’ve had four completions, but on one slant route during the final team session, Marshon Lattimore was there to knock the ball away.

- Carr also found Chris Olave during team. Olave created space from Pete Werner and ran for good yardage after the catch.

- Jimmy Graham had his best moment of camp to date. He took a short pass from Jameis Winston in the flat on a bootleg. When he turned and ran upfield he collided with Troy Pride. The two jawed back and forth to each other after the play.

- Rookie Kendre Miller has had a nice couple of practices. He gashed the second team defense on a run up the middle with a great cutback.

- Lonnie Johnson Jr. nearly picked off Winston on an over route by Bryan Edwards.

- Defensive end Carl Granderson got into the backfield untouched to sack Carr during the first team period.

- Rookie Jake Haener continued his hot streak with a beauty to Rashid Shaheed on a nine route for a touchdown during the final team period.

Take Five: Other Observations

- During the first team period, Granderson ran with the ones at defensive end. During the second team session, Payton Turner took first team reps.

- Speaking of first team reps, rookie Bryan Bresee received them Monday as well. He’s rotated with the ones quite a bit during the early stretch of camp.

- Calvin Throckmorton subbed in with the first team at right guard during the first team period for Cesar Ruiz.

- The team returns to work Tuesday in pads, but without the fans in attendance for practice.

