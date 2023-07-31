Alvin Kamara planning to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to share his side of story

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five days into training camp, Alvin Kamara is still awaiting a decision from the NFL on a possible suspension following his involvement in a 2022 fight in Las Vegas.

FOX 8 analyst Jeff Duncan reported on Saturday that Kamara plans to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to share his side of the story before a decision is made.

Head coach Dennis Allen says the idea for a meeting with Goodell came after Kamara talked with Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

“I think that was a discussion that initially started with him and Mickey,” Allen says. “You know I think Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story. Look at the end of the day, I think part of it is, let’s get some resolution to where we’re at. And let’s move forward. I think Alvin is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing in on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season.”

When Allen was asked if the team has received any indication that a decision could be announced soon, he said no.

But Allen also assured that they’ll adjust accordingly when they do hear from the NFL.

“We’re working, practicing, getting better,” Allen says. “Alvin is going to be a huge part of what we do this year. We’ll take things in stride with how they happen. Anything we have to deal with, we’ll deal with it when the time’s right.”

