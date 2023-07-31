Dangerous, potentially deadly heat is on its way to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hydration is key as the thermometer hits triple digits in the coming days.

People across New Orleans are bracing for a summertime work week that already comes with a warning label.

Dangerous heat is raising temperatures and perhaps some tempers across the city. For some, an air-conditioned movie theater proved how to stay cool Sunday afternoon.

Others braved the scorching afternoon hours to hit a few on the back nine at Audubon Park.

“The people that come out here to play have a screw loose!” said Justin Marsilia. “I just work out here.”

Marsilia is the last sweaty face golfers see before speeding off in their carts, but this week he’s seen some close calls on the green.

“We have tons of bachelor parties. So, people that come out here are about to get married,” said Marsilia. “They’re drinking on Bourbon Street the night before, then they come out to the golf course and they’re dehydrated and they don’t realize how hot it is. They’re on the verge of passing out.”

Each day of the coming week will dance with a high at or near 100 degrees, and as tempting as it might be, there’s danger in rushing into the cold after being outside for a while.

Fox 8 health educator Dr. Eric Griggs says the shock alone can cause additional health concerns.

“It’s the equivalent of when you decide that you’re going to finish your shower with a cold shower. You start hot and finish with a dash of cold,” explains Griggs. “Slowly acclimate to the changes in temperature. You can have changes in your circulatory system that can cause you to pass out or suffer symptoms of heat exhaustion.”

And, of course, stay hydrated.

Water is essential, not only for your body but also for your green thumb.

Tucker Bantom is a plant expert at Perino’s Home and Garden Center in Metairie.

“[Plants] don’t need a lot of water at night. We want it in the morning and that will carry them through the day,” said Bantom.

During these scorching days of summer, skip the fertilizer and focus on fluids.

“It’s hot, so we want to water as much as we can. Just like us, out in the yard working, we want to stay hydrated,” said Bantom. “The plants are looking for the same thing. They want to be hydrated the whole time through the hot, sunny day.”

The CDC says heat-related illnesses involve heavy sweating, nausea, confusion, or clammy skin.

Over-the-counter medicines can help with some symptoms, but Dr. Griggs advises extra caution in taking certain medications when it’s this hot.

“There are a lot of medications that work with your circulatory system and the other systems in your body that can cause them to contract or to change. A lot of the medications for blood pressure are diuretics, which cause you to lose water,” said Griggs. “Water is the basis of the cooling system in your body, so you want to talk to your doctor and/or pharmacist about those drugs that may be sensitive to extremes of heat or just changes in temperature.”

The message is clear for Justin Marsilia out there on the golf course.

“Take it easy,” he says, “because if you don’t take it easy, you will dehydrate and pass out. We’ll have to call 911 and that’s terrible.”

In times of excessive heat, the city will announce the opening of overnight and daytime cooling center locations and hours.

To receive up-to-date alerts, text “NolaReady” to 7-7-2-9-5.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.