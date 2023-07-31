Double shooting in the Seventh Ward injures two women, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were injured in a double shooting Sunday evening in the Seventh Ward, according to police.
The incident happened in the 1800 block of Industry St. just after 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, police found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No further information is available.
