Double shooting in the Seventh Ward injures two women, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were injured in a double shooting Sunday evening in the Seventh Ward, according to police.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of Industry St. just after 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, police found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information is available.

