FIRST DAY: Back to school start dates for Fox 8 viewing area

Back To School
Back To School(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year again! Below are the start dates for school districts in southeast Louisiana and in Hancock and Pearl River Counties.

SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA
PARISHSCHOOL DISTRICTDATE
JeffersonJefferson Parish Schools Grades 1-8, 12Aug. 7
Jefferson Parish Schools Grade 9 & 11Aug. 10
Jefferson Parish Schools Grade 10Aug. 9
Jefferson Parish Schools K & Pre-KAug. 14 & 15
LafourcheLafourche Parish School DistrictAug. 8
PlaqueminesPlaquemines Parish Public School SystemAug. 10
St. BernardSt. Bernard Parish Public SchoolsAug. 7
St. CharlesSt. Charles Parish Public Schools K-12 last names A-KAug. 8
St. Charles Parish Public Schools K-12 last names L-ZAug. 9
St. Charles Parish Public Schools Pre-K last names A-KAug. 16
St. Charles Parish Public Schools Pre-K last names L-ZAug. 17
St. JamesSt. James Parish SchoolsAug. 3
St. John the BaptistSt. John the Baptist Parish SchoolsAug. 7
St. TammanySt. Tammany Parish Public Schools last names A-LAug. 10
St. Tammany Parish Public Schools last names M-ZAug. 11
TangipahoaTangipahoa Parish School SystemAug. 10
TerrebonneTerrebonne Parish School DistrictAug. 7
WashingtonWashington Parish School SystemAug. 7
BogalusaBogalusa City School DistrictAug. 2

FOX 8 is partnering with the Salvation Army to collect supplies at three Walmart locations on Saturday (Aug. 5) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • New Orleans Walmart, 1901 Tchoupitoulas Street
  • Metairie Walmart, 8912 Veterans Memorial Boulevard
  • Covington Walmart, 880 N. Hwy 190
Fox 8 Back to School supply drive
Fox 8 Back to School supply drive(WVUE)
ORLEANS PARISH
SCHOOL DATE
Audubon Charter Aug. 14
Ben Franklin Elementary Aug. 7 (1-8) / Aug. 14 (Pre-K, K)
Ben Franklin High School Aug. 8
Bethune Elementary Aug. 7
Bricolage Academy Aug. 7 (1st-5th) / Aug. 8 (K, 6th-8th) / Aug. 9 (Pre-K)
Collegiate Academies Aug. 8
Delores Taylor Arthur School for Young Men Aug. 3
Einstein Group Aug. 10
Elan Academy Aug. 7
First Line Schools Aug. 1 (staggered start)
Homer Plessy School Aug. 7 (1-8) / Aug. 9 (K) / Aug. 14 (Pre-K)
Hynes School Aug. 16 (Grades 1-6) / Aug. 17 (Grades 7 & 8) / Aug. 23 (Pre-K, K)
INSPIRE NOLA Aug. 1 (6th-8th, 9th, 12th) / Aug. 2 (1st-5th, 10th, 11th) / Aug. 3 (Pre-K, K)
KIPP New Orleans Aug. 1
Lawrence Crocker Aug. 7
Morris Jeff Community School Aug. 3 (6th) / Aug. 4 (7 & 8) / Aug. 3 or 4 (Pre-K-5th, check schedule)
New Orleans Math and Science Charter (Sci High) Aug. 14
NET SCHOOLS Aug. 7
NOCCA Aug. 10 (arts) / Aug. 14 (academic studio)
NOMMA Aug. 7 (A Days) / Aug. 8 (B Days)
Sophie B. Wright Aug. 14
Thurgood Marshall Aug. 2
Warren Easton High Aug. 9
Willow School Aug. 9
MISSISSIPPI
COUNTYSCHOOL DISTRICTDATE
HancockHancock County School DistrictJuly 31
Pearl RiverPearl River County School DistrictAug. 4

Send us your Back to School pictures below or at fox8live.com/pics.

Don’t see your school? Click Here to report it.

