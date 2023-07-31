FIRST DAY: Back to school start dates for Fox 8 viewing area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year again! Below are the start dates for school districts in southeast Louisiana and in Hancock and Pearl River Counties.

SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA

PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT DATE Jefferson Jefferson Parish Schools Grades 1-8, 12 Aug. 7 Jefferson Parish Schools Grade 9 & 11 Aug. 10 Jefferson Parish Schools Grade 10 Aug. 9 Jefferson Parish Schools K & Pre-K Aug. 14 & 15 Lafourche Lafourche Parish School District Aug. 8 Plaquemines Plaquemines Parish Public School System Aug. 10 St. Bernard St. Bernard Parish Public Schools Aug. 7 St. Charles St. Charles Parish Public Schools K-12 last names A-K Aug. 8 St. Charles Parish Public Schools K-12 last names L-Z Aug. 9 St. Charles Parish Public Schools Pre-K last names A-K Aug. 16 St. Charles Parish Public Schools Pre-K last names L-Z Aug. 17 St. James St. James Parish Schools Aug. 3 St. John the Baptist St. John the Baptist Parish Schools Aug. 7 St. Tammany St. Tammany Parish Public Schools last names A-L Aug. 10 St. Tammany Parish Public Schools last names M-Z Aug. 11 Tangipahoa Tangipahoa Parish School System Aug. 10 Terrebonne Terrebonne Parish School District Aug. 7 Washington Washington Parish School System Aug. 7 Bogalusa Bogalusa City School District Aug. 2

ORLEANS PARISH

SCHOOL DATE Audubon Charter Aug. 14 Ben Franklin Elementary Aug. 7 (1-8) / Aug. 14 (Pre-K, K) Ben Franklin High School Aug. 8 Bethune Elementary Aug. 7 Bricolage Academy Aug. 7 (1st-5th) / Aug. 8 (K, 6th-8th) / Aug. 9 (Pre-K) Collegiate Academies Aug. 8 Delores Taylor Arthur School for Young Men Aug. 3 Einstein Group Aug. 10 Elan Academy Aug. 7 First Line Schools Aug. 1 (staggered start) Homer Plessy School Aug. 7 (1-8) / Aug. 9 (K) / Aug. 14 (Pre-K) Hynes School Aug. 16 (Grades 1-6) / Aug. 17 (Grades 7 & 8) / Aug. 23 (Pre-K, K) INSPIRE NOLA Aug. 1 (6th-8th, 9th, 12th) / Aug. 2 (1st-5th, 10th, 11th) / Aug. 3 (Pre-K, K) KIPP New Orleans Aug. 1 Lawrence Crocker Aug. 7 Morris Jeff Community School Aug. 3 (6th) / Aug. 4 (7 & 8) / Aug. 3 or 4 (Pre-K-5th, check schedule) New Orleans Math and Science Charter (Sci High) Aug. 14 NET SCHOOLS Aug. 7 NOCCA Aug. 10 (arts) / Aug. 14 (academic studio) NOMMA Aug. 7 (A Days) / Aug. 8 (B Days) Sophie B. Wright Aug. 14 Thurgood Marshall Aug. 2 Warren Easton High Aug. 9 Willow School Aug. 9

MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT DATE Hancock Hancock County School District July 31 Pearl River Pearl River County School District Aug. 4

