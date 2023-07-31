FIRST DAY: Back to school start dates for Fox 8 viewing area
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year again! Below are the start dates for school districts in southeast Louisiana and in Hancock and Pearl River Counties.
SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA
|PARISH
|SCHOOL DISTRICT
|DATE
|Jefferson
|Jefferson Parish Schools Grades 1-8, 12
|Aug. 7
|Jefferson Parish Schools Grade 9 & 11
|Aug. 10
|Jefferson Parish Schools Grade 10
|Aug. 9
|Jefferson Parish Schools K & Pre-K
|Aug. 14 & 15
|Lafourche
|Lafourche Parish School District
|Aug. 8
|Plaquemines
|Plaquemines Parish Public School System
|Aug. 10
|St. Bernard
|St. Bernard Parish Public Schools
|Aug. 7
|St. Charles
|St. Charles Parish Public Schools K-12 last names A-K
|Aug. 8
|St. Charles Parish Public Schools K-12 last names L-Z
|Aug. 9
|St. Charles Parish Public Schools Pre-K last names A-K
|Aug. 16
|St. Charles Parish Public Schools Pre-K last names L-Z
|Aug. 17
|St. James
|St. James Parish Schools
|Aug. 3
|St. John the Baptist
|St. John the Baptist Parish Schools
|Aug. 7
|St. Tammany
|St. Tammany Parish Public Schools last names A-L
|Aug. 10
|St. Tammany Parish Public Schools last names M-Z
|Aug. 11
|Tangipahoa
|Tangipahoa Parish School System
|Aug. 10
|Terrebonne
|Terrebonne Parish School District
|Aug. 7
|Washington
|Washington Parish School System
|Aug. 7
|Bogalusa
|Bogalusa City School District
|Aug. 2
ORLEANS PARISH
|SCHOOL
|DATE
|Audubon Charter
|Aug. 14
|Ben Franklin Elementary
|Aug. 7 (1-8) / Aug. 14 (Pre-K, K)
|Ben Franklin High School
|Aug. 8
|Bethune Elementary
|Aug. 7
|Bricolage Academy
|Aug. 7 (1st-5th) / Aug. 8 (K, 6th-8th) / Aug. 9 (Pre-K)
|Collegiate Academies
|Aug. 8
|Delores Taylor Arthur School for Young Men
|Aug. 3
|Einstein Group
|Aug. 10
|Elan Academy
|Aug. 7
|First Line Schools
|Aug. 1 (staggered start)
|Homer Plessy School
|Aug. 7 (1-8) / Aug. 9 (K) / Aug. 14 (Pre-K)
|Hynes School
|Aug. 16 (Grades 1-6) / Aug. 17 (Grades 7 & 8) / Aug. 23 (Pre-K, K)
|INSPIRE NOLA
|Aug. 1 (6th-8th, 9th, 12th) / Aug. 2 (1st-5th, 10th, 11th) / Aug. 3 (Pre-K, K)
|KIPP New Orleans
|Aug. 1
|Lawrence Crocker
|Aug. 7
|Morris Jeff Community School
|Aug. 3 (6th) / Aug. 4 (7 & 8) / Aug. 3 or 4 (Pre-K-5th, check schedule)
|New Orleans Math and Science Charter (Sci High)
|Aug. 14
|NET SCHOOLS
|Aug. 7
|NOCCA
|Aug. 10 (arts) / Aug. 14 (academic studio)
|NOMMA
|Aug. 7 (A Days) / Aug. 8 (B Days)
|Sophie B. Wright
|Aug. 14
|Thurgood Marshall
|Aug. 2
|Warren Easton High
|Aug. 9
|Willow School
|Aug. 9
MISSISSIPPI
|COUNTY
|SCHOOL DISTRICT
|DATE
|Hancock
|Hancock County School District
|July 31
|Pearl River
|Pearl River County School District
|Aug. 4
