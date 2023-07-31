Hottest week of summer on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it will this week as we we’re set to make a run at 100 degree temperatures each afternoon.

Highs from today through Wednesday are officially being forecasted at 100 degrees. If we get to 100 three days in a row, that would be a record for the official reporting site of New Orleans. The most 100 degree day temperatures in a row was only two days set back in 2010. It should be of no surprise that an Excessive Heat Warning will remain up all week.

Small rain chances are likely each afternoon as a few pop up storms remain a possibility. I do see some slightly better storm chances late week which may knock our highs down a degree or two. This would at the very least keep us from 100 by Thursday and Friday. The small victories.

In the tropics, two areas in the open Atlantic are being monitored for development. Both of these areas of interest are heading out to sea and are of no worry to any land areas.

