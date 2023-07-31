Nicondra: Dangerous heat through the week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday’s high temperature topped 99 degrees and the trend will continue through the week ahead. The forecast calls for several days in a row to top 100 with upper 90s for highs through the end of the week. There are only two recorded instances of consecutive days hitting the 100 degree mark at New Orleans International Airport in Kenner since record keeping began in 1946. Once in 1980 and again in 2016. Heat indices will stay well within the excessive heat warning criteria with feels like conditions between 110 and 113 for all of the region. High pressure will remain the main influence even as a few ripples of energy circulate around the edge leaving a slim chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two to develop. Any storm that does manage to break through would be strong with gusty winds, but likely brief.

