Ranking the Saints: #5 Demario Davis

Davis only missed one game in a Saints uniform.(Images by Robert T | Trent Spann)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve cracked the top-five in our ranking the saints countdown. Our fifth-ranked player is linebacker Demario Davis.

Even at 34, Davis remains as steady, productive, and available as ever. He’s only missed one game in a Saints uniform due to COVID

Davis has surpassed a hundred tackles every year he’s been in New Orleans. Last year, he racked up 109.

Plus, he showed a dynamic ability as a blitzer with 6.5 sacks. Third-most on the team, and a career high for him.

In 2023, he’ll once again be counted on as not just a top player on the field, but an inspirational leader in the locker room.

The hope is he and Pete Werner could be one of the top linebacker duos in the NFL.

