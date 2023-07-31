Several new Louisiana laws take effect Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Louisiana laws taking effect Tuesday (Aug. 1) include a measure providing financial help for survivors of vehicular homicides, changes to a law related to nursing home rules and stiffer penalties for people who distribute fentanyl.

Act 451 creates the Victims of Vehicular Homicide Fund, to pay reparations for death resulting from the crime.

“In Louisiana, what I can tell you is in 2021 we had 299 deaths occur, solely due to impaired driving and that’s only what’s been reported,” said Sunny Wall, executive director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Louisiana.

“Any deterrents from impaired driving is something we would absolutely stand behind. What a lot of people do not realize is that impaired driving is a choice made. And it’s something that causes such tragedy that impacts people in so many different ways, not only emotionally but financially as well.”

Reparations cannot exceed $60,000 per occurrence. The new law also says a cost of not less than $50,000 for vehicular homicide or operating a vehicle while intoxicated is levied in each criminal action that results in a conviction or guilty plea. The cost is paid by the defendant and a payment plan may be ordered.

“There’s no reason it should be occurring on our roads,” Wall said, “and there should be repercussions and deterrents from driving impaired.”

Rep. Joe Stagni (R-Kenner) modified a law he authored last year that deals with nursing homes in the state and emergency preparedness plans.

“It’s really a continuation and clean-up bill from last year,” Stagni said. “As you know, after the tragedies of Ida, I brought a comprehensive and sweeping change to the nursing home evacuation and emergency preparedness plan.”

While protecting nursing home residents remains the goal, Stagni says the 2022 law needed to be tweaked during this year’s legislative session.

“They were running into some hiccups,” he said. “Everything from not getting the titles to the vehicles that would evacuate the residents to wind shear on the new buildings or wind ratings on the new buildings. Sometimes that would take longer than the 15 days that was needed, and we had a hard-and-fast rule in that law that said ‘within 15 days’ (or) your license is revoked.”

The new law gives the Louisiana Department of Health some leeway.

“We’re trying to encourage compliance,” Stagni said. “We’re not trying to have to move those seniors who are already in a vulnerable position to another nursing home. So what we did was give LDH the flexibility to encourage that kind of compliance.”

Another new law cracks down on people who distribute fentanyl.

It says upon conviction for distributing an aggregate weight of less than 28 grams, the offender must be imprisoned for not less than five years. And the law removes the authority of the courts to suspend any sentence that is imposed on a defendant convicted of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

