Thibodaux man arrested after robbery victims lured with Facebook ad, authorities say

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A Thibodaux man was arrested and a second suspect is being sought after an armed robbery scheme that lured victims through a Facebook advertisement, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday (July 31).

The agency said 20-year-old Darius Walter was arrested shortly after a man and woman were robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon (July 28).

According to the LPSO, the victims were a man and woman who arrived to Lindsey Street in Thibodaux to see a trailer posted for sale on Facebook’s marketplace. When they arrived around 4:20 p.m., they were greeted by a man who invited them inside the trailer to inspect it.

But when the victims entered the trailer’s bedroom, an armed man in a ski mask was waiting and robbed them of “a large amount of case and two cellphones,” the sheriff’s office said.

The LPSO said the victims “were able to get away” after the robbery and called authorities. Deputies received a report of two men matching the suspects’ description walking on Brule Guillot Road, but when they arrived only Walter could be found and arrested. Deputies searched the surrounding area but could not locate the second suspect.

Walter was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm. His bail has not been set.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to contact Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.