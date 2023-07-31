Tulane alum Nick Anderson stays in New Orleans to play for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nick Anderson racked up a 113 tackles for a Tulane squad that won the Cotton Bowl. But when the NFL Draft ended, Anderson never heard his name called.

“During the whole draft process, it didn’t go ideal, how I wanted it to go. Everyone wants to get drafted. I prayed to stay here. I actually told God, God my time isn’t done in New Orleans. I have more to do. Not just from a football standpoint, but in this community with the city. Just with the people I’ve ever met here. I wasn’t done. When the draft fell and it came down to making a decision, my mentality was I got to stay in New Orleans. To be at this facility, wear that Fleur-de-Lis on my chest, I know it’s bigger than me,” said Saints linebacker Nick Anderson.

Anderson is the only rookie on the Saints with a connection to the Crescent City. Which gives him the opportunity to play tour guide with his teammates.

“I take a lot of pride in being a guy that’s from here. I’m from Mississippi, but I think I’m a New Orleans native as well. I’ve been four or five years. I take the reins at any opportunity to show the city. Being from New Orleans, you may get told a lot of negative things about the city. Since I’ve been here, I’ve never witnessed anything negative about this city. This is a city that loves the New Orleans Saints, loves everybody that loves it back,” said Anderson.

After the NFL Draft, the Seahawks reached out to Anderson, and he actually considered going to Seattle. But New Orleans called and changed everything.

