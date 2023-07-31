BBB Accredited Business
WATCH: Gunman jumps out of vehicle, opens fire, striking two women on 7th Ward porch

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were injured in a shooting Sunday (July 30) evening in the Seventh Ward, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Industry St. just after 5:15 p.m. Police say two women, ages 36 and 76, were found suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.

Security video from a neighbor shows a black Honda, possibly a CRV, pull up before a gunman jumps out from the back seat and opens fire on the house, striking the victims as they were sitting on the front porch.

Police say the victims’ injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspects is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

