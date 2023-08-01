BBB Accredited Business
17-year-old accused of killing man in domestic shooting in Eden Isles, deputies say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after fatally shooting another man inside his home, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting happened at a home in the 100 block of Eden Isle Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Fri., July 28.

The victim, later identified by the parish coroner as Michael Anderson, 46, was shot multiple times inside his home and taken to a hospital where he later died, officials said.

Officials say the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic incident but did not immediately say how the suspect and victim knew each other or if they were related.

The 17-year-old juvenile, who officials said also lived at the house, has been booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on one count of second-degree murder.

