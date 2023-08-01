After stunt drivers shut down Elysian Fields Avenue, councilman calls for state investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans councilman is calling for city and state police to investigate after illegal stunt driving shut down Elysian Fields Avenue at Gentilly Boulevard last weekend.

Video shows drivers executing burnouts, donuts and other illegal stunts in the middle of the intersection, while a crowd of onlookers forms, recording so-called “skid vids.”

Tire marks were still visible Monday on the newly paved portion of Elysian Fields Avenue where the illegal stunt driving took place.

“On a Saturday night at 10 p.m., when people are trying to get to a drug store, when people are trying to get in and out of their homes, they were obstructed from doing so,” said Councilman Eugene Green, who represents the district. “That’s exactly why the laws exist: To stop hooligans from interrupting the lives of people who are enjoying their lives here in our city.”

Green said he wants the Louisiana State Police and the New Orleans Police Department to open a joint investigation into the illegal stunt driving, since Elysian Fields is technically a state road.

“I’ve asked for the state and the city to be involved, because this is a state thoroughfare and also it’s obviously something that happened in the City of New Orleans,” Green said. “And we’re looking to use the tools that we have available to us -- camera footage and also the ordinances and state law -- to make it clear that this is not acceptable.”

A city ordinance sponsored by Green was passed last year, prescribing $500 fines, imprisonment and potential vehicle impoundment on the city level for both drivers and onlookers at illegal stunt driving events.

Green said this is an example of the state and local laws on the books being clearly flaunted.

